J&K Man Arrested From Near Red Fort, Found Guilty Of Jobs-For-Money Fraud

A man from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested near Delhi's Red Fort for allegedly posing as a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer and defrauding vulnerable people on the pretext of providing jobs.

Police found Pulwama resident Mudassar near the Red Fort with a black Hyundai Santro car bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number. When questioned, he claimed to be a NIA officer, while also showing an ID card. "The card appeared suspicious and both were brought to the police station for detailed questioning," a senior police officer told PTI.

Police interrogated him to find that the accused defrauds economically vulnerable people in Jammu and Kashmir by promising jobs in Delhi in the exchange for money.

Mudassar was arrested and an FIR was registered.

While Red Fort, situated in the heart of Delhi, remains a sensitive and highly-monitored location, security was further ramped up in the area after a high-intensity blast in November last year. In the blast in the heavily crowded area, 15 people were killed.