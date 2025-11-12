Slow-Moving Traffic, Then Big Explosion: CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast

CCTV footage of the bomb blast triggered by a slow-moving car near the Red Fort in the Capital surfaced on Wednesday, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) began its probe into the terror attack that has claimed nine lives so far.

A 15-second clip of the incident captured on CCTV shows a congested area near the Red Fort metro station, as dozens of vehicles moved slowly. A huge ball of fire is then seen, as the i20 car - now believed to be the source of the explosion - rips through the area.

The blast took place at 6.50pm on Monday, gutting several vehicles, the footage provided by the CCTV control room said.

The blast occurred hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Among those arrested on Monday were Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al Falah University in Faridabad, from where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered.

The Al Falah University at Dhouj in Haryana's Faridabad district, around 45 km from Delhi, is a private institute recognised by the University Grants Commission.

Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort, was also connected to Al Falah University. Nabi is believed to have died in the blast.

Sources earlier said three people from Gurugram and one from Faridabad were taken by police for questioning in connection with the car that exploded near the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police has been put on high alert and massive checking drives are being carried out across the city. Police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, are deployed in large numbers at all the entry and exit points of Delhi. Vehicles entering and leaving the city are being thoroughly checked as part of the intensified security measures, officials said.