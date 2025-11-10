After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Arrested J&K Doctors Being Questioned: Sources

Two Kashmiri doctors, who were arrested in the Faridabad terror conspiracy case, are being questioned about the blast near Delhi's Red Fort this evening. The nature of the blast is not known yet. Home Minister Amit Shah said investigators are probing all angles and no possibility is ruled out.

The blast occurred hours after the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police teams recovered thousands of kilos of suspected explosives from two houses in Haryana's Faridabad. Both the houses were rented by Dr Mujammil Shakeel, a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama who has emerged as a key link in a "white-collar" terrorist ecosystem involving radicalised professionals.

Another doctor, Adil Ahmad Rather, was arrested after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his locker at the Government Medical College (GMC) by Srinagar Police, with the assistance of Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Anantnag. As per sources, it was Rather's confession that led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil and the recovery of a large amount of explosives.