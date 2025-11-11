Who Is Tariq Ahmad Malik, Suspect In Delhi Blast Case Arrested From J&K

Tariq Ahmad Malik, a 44-year-old man tasked with ensuring the security and safety of a bank in Jammu and Kashmir, is now accused of being involved in a security breach in the national capital. Tariq Malik is one of the three suspects arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Samboora village in the Delhi blast case on Monday.

A white Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and injuring 20 others. The car was being driven by Dr Umar Mohammad, suspected to be the suicide bomber. Apart from Umar, three more people are suspected of being involved in the Delhi 10/11 blast - Tariq Ahmed Malik, Aamir Rashid and Umar Rashid.

While Tariq and Aamir have been brought to Srinagar and are being questioned, Umar Rashid is still in Pampore.

All About Delhi Blast

At 6.52 pm on Monday, a white Hyundai i20 car pulled up to a red light at Subhas Marg, a crowded part of old Delhi, and exploded within seconds, Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha told reporters. The intensity of the blast was such that 22 nearby vehicles were also engulfed in fire, and people were thrown around. It took 15 fire engines half an hour to bring the blaze under control. The visuals from the ground showed mangled bodies lying around.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir police, along with Haryana police, busted a "white-collar" terror module and arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Mujammil Shakil, close aides of Dr Umar Mohammad. The police also seized 2,900 kg of explosives and weapons such as assault rifles and pistols. This, according to the sources, triggered Dr Umar Mohammad to carry out a blast.

READ | Doctor Triggered Delhi Blast In Panic? Suicide Attack Angle Being Probed