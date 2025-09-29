<i>Cocktail 2</i>: Just Kriti Sanon "Crashing" Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna's Pool Party In Italy

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting for their film Cocktail 2 in Sicily, Italy. Director Homi Adajania just dropped a BTS picture from the sets on his Instagram Stories, and we honestly can not keep calm.

In the snap, Shahid and Rashmika are seen twinning in matching pista-green bathrobes, while Homi and Kriti keep it casual and cool in their outfits. All four of them are flashing big smiles for the camera.

Judging by the vibe, the photo looks like it was clicked right after a pool sequence. Why do we think so? Well, the filmmaker himself hinted at it with the caption, “Crashing Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's pista-themed party.”

Shahid even reshared the picture on his Instagram handle.

This is not the first time BTS moments from Cocktail 2 have made it to social media. A few days ago, pictures and clips from the sets went viral. One video, in particular, had fans talking. It featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon shooting a scene in Sicily. Shahid kept it breezy in a red-and-white printed shirt teamed with shorts, while Kriti turned heads in a bikini top styled with a colourful shirt and a tasselled skirt.

Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in the second half of 2026. The story is still under wraps, but the makers have hinted that the film is more of a fresh take on the Cocktail vibe rather than a direct continuation.

For a quick throwback, the original Cocktail (2012) featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It stood out for the way it portrayed modern relationships, its stylish music album, and of course, its trend-setting fashion.