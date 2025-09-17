<i>Cocktail 2</i>: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Filming In Italy, Video Goes Viral

The much-talked-about sequel to Cocktail is finally taking shape, and fans cannot keep calm. Director Homi Adajania has returned to helm Cocktail 2, a follow-up to the 2012 modern romance that became a cult favourite. This time, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna lead the cast, and glimpses from the ongoing shoot in Italy have already created a frenzy on social media.

What's Happening

Recently, behind-the-scenes clips and pictures from the sets surfaced online. A viral video showed Shahid and Kriti filming a key sequence in Sicily. Shahid was seen sporting a red and white printed shirt paired with shorts, while Kriti looked striking in a bikini top layered with a colourful shirt and a skirt with tassels.

The duo, who previously starred together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, are reuniting for this romance, much to fans' delight.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna's look from the film also found its way online through fan pages. A post read, "Finally #RashmikaMandanna's look unveiled from Cocktail 2. I would say that she's looking different because of the haircut in this movie...I am so excited to see more leaks."

Director Homi Adajania has also been dropping subtle hints too. From monochrome portraits of Kriti captioned "Work in Progress" to casual updates of Rashmika working out in the gym, his posts have only deepened curiosity.

Background

Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and penned by Luv Ranjan, Cocktail 2 is set to release in the latter half of 2026. While plot details remain under wraps, the film is being positioned as a sequel, carrying forward the themes and energy of the original rather than continuing the same storyline.

The first Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was celebrated for its refreshing take on relationships, its music, and its fashion.