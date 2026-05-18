Chinmayi Sripaada Was 'Afraid' To Reveal She Dubbed For Trisha In <i>Karuppu</i> After <i>Leo</i> Backlash

Trisha Krishnan and Suriya's much-awaited Tamil film Karuppu released in theatres on May 15 after shows were cancelled amid financial disputes. A day after its theatrical release, Chinmayi Sripaada made a public announcement on X that she had dubbed for Trisha in the film. Chinmayi's revelation was tinged with fear, as she anticipated possible backlash based on past experiences.

“Strange — I am readying myself saying this... I was genuinely afraid this time of sharing that I dubbed in Karuppu,” Chinmayi began her note.

Chinmayi also mentioned that she has known director RJ Balaji's family for a long time and didn't want them to face trouble.

“I have known R J Balaji a long time — he and his wife are such lovely people, and RJB himself is someone whose entire life is a story of grit and determination, a man working so very hard to make his dreams come true. Maybe because I knew him and his family so well, I was scared for him about what pushback he would get based on the experience last time with Leo.”

Chinmayi recalled an emotional breakdown while dubbing for the film.

“I remember crying buckets dubbing a couple of scenes in the film — it was a massive trigger, almost like I saw everything play out from the past on the big screen,” wrote the singer.

Thanking the director, Chinmayi wrote, “I am grateful for the opportunity. Thank you for letting me dub for Trisha.

“And I hope Karuppu Saami will help me work on my home ground without fear, and work without having to be scared of what will happen next.

“May God help unban me and the others who have been banned from working for years.”

Why Chinmayi's dubbing became controversial

Chinmayi was removed from the Tamil Dubbing Union in 2018 after speaking out during the #MeToo movement and accusing union president Radha Ravi of sexual harassment.

Her return as Trisha's dubbing voice in Vijay's Leo became a major point of contention in 2023.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer Lalit Kumar reportedly hired her despite the ban for the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions of the film.

About Karuppu

Karuppu is written and directed by RJB. Along with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha (Maya Ravi) and Supreeth Reddy in important roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhynkar.