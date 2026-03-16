Chinmayi Sripada Calls Out Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth For Applauding #MeToo Accused Vairamuthu

Singer Chinmayi Sripada—vocal against prejudices and inequalities in the film industry—slammed stalwarts Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth after they congratulated poet-lyricist Vairamuthu, who was shortlisted for the prestigious Jnanpith Award. Vairamuthu is the same person Chinmayi called out during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

The Internet also criticized Chinmayi for calling out stars like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

On Sunday, Chinmayi wrote a detailed note on X after being targeted by trolls.

"A lot of you are just generally angry because I called out Rajini Sir and Kamal Sir. I was a fan too.

"I have the right to express my disappointment in men who I foolishly and naively expected would do better—especially since one of them is an MP as well—like the characters they play in films, who always have a punchline about doing the right thing.

"As a citizen in this country, and as a woman and parent of kids watching mounting cases of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse by men in power every single day—while those who can make a difference turn a blind eye—it is a blazing disappointment, and it is my right to ask a politician in a democracy how they are leading by example," Chinmayi wrote.

A lot of you are just generally angry because I called out the Rajini Sir and Kamal Sir. I was a fan too.



I have the right to express my disappointment from men who I foolishly and naively expected would do better - especially that one of them is an MP as well - like the… https://t.co/EUhKutjq6s — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 15, 2026

In another X post, Chinmayi wrote: "Sri Rajinikanth and Sri Kamal Haasan are powerful men in the industry—legends—who are saying 17 women speaking up about sexual harassment (one of whom got banned in front of their eyes) and they did NOTHING with all their power makes no difference.

"These are men who have transitioned to politics and give speeches about women's safety while colluding with a molester WITHOUT PUTTING safeguards like ICCs in their own industry FIRST! Which part of this is not making sense to you?"

Sri Rajinikanth and Sri Kamal Haasan - are powerful men in the Industry, legends who are saying 17

Women speaking up about sexual harassment, one of whom got banned in front of their eyes and they did NOTHING with all their power, makes no difference.



These are men who have… https://t.co/Gv33U53Iqa — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 15, 2026

What Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Wrote Congratulating Vairamuthu

After news of Vairamuthu receiving the honour announced, Rajinikanth wrote in Tamil: "My heartfelt congratulations to my dear friend, the esteemed poet Vairamuthu, recipient of the great Jnanpith Award of our Indian nation. @Vairamuthu #JnanpithAward." Chinmayi called him out, writing: "Ayyyyyyoooo!!! Puriyave puriyaadha (what a puzzle)?!"

Kamal Haasan also congratulated Vairamuthu, writing in Tamil: "Tamil literature, with its long tradition, has received the prestigious literary award, the Jnanpith, for the third time. After the previous Jnanpith received by Jayakanthan, after the passage of a quarter century, my uncle poet-emperor @Vairamuthu has added this great honour to Tamil. With the poetic words 'The sky is a Bodhi tree for me; every day it gives me a message,' which fell into my ears, entered my heart, and mingled in friendship, I take pride in congratulating this friend."

Vairamuthu has become the third Tamil writer—after novelists Akilan (1975) and Jayakanthan (2002)—to be honoured with the Jnanpith Award, the country's highest literary honour.