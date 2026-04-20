DMK Deploys Kamal Haasan Against TVK's Vijay In High-Stakes Chennai Battle

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has stepped up its campaign in western Tamil Nadu, deploying its star ally Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore on Sunday, even as the larger political battle shifts to Chennai, where actor Vijay has emerged as a key challenger.

Campaigning for DMK candidate Senthil Balaji in Coimbatore East, Haasan called the seat "our constituency" and launched a sharp attack on the Centre for denying a metro rail project. Questioning the rationale, he asked how the "Manchester of South India" was less qualified than cities like Patna and Agra where norms were relaxed. He also criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over remarks linking metro projects to electoral outcomes.

Seeking to turn Coimbatore - traditionally seen as an AIADMK bastion - into a DMK stronghold, Haasan expressed confidence that Senthil Balaji would sweep the seat. The constituency has drawn added attention as Balaji, a former minister, had to step down following Enforcement Directorate allegations in connection with a cash-for-jobs case and alleged irregularities linked to the state-run liquor corporation (TASMAC).

For Haasan, Coimbatore also carries personal political significance. The MNM founder had contested from Coimbatore South in the 2021 Assembly elections but lost narrowly to the BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan, marking an unsuccessful electoral debut despite a strong campaign. Recalling that close contest, he added he would "compliment as well as criticise if required" on Balaji's performance if elected.

With Haasan's campaign push that began in Chennai on Friday, the capital has now become the central theatre of a high-stakes, star-driven contest. Launching his Chennai campaign from Chepauk - Thiruvallikeni, Haasan backed Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is seeking a second term. Highlighting his performance, Haasan said, "Tamil Nadu sportsmen have gained momentum," pointing to the government's focus on sports development. Chief Minister MK Stalin is also contesting from Chennai, making it a prestige battle for the ruling party.

The DMK's move to deploy Haasan prominently comes amid a fresh political churn triggered by Vijay's entry into electoral politics. Contesting from Perambur and Trichy East, Vijay has fielded his core team across Chennai - with Bussy Anand in T Nagar and Aadhav Arjuna in Villivakkam - turning the city into the centrepiece of a five-cornered contest.

Vijay's entry - at the peak of his acting career - is seen as a potential disruptor. The DMK is wary of his massive cult following, particularly among youth, women and Gen Z voters, which could dent its prospects despite a formidable alliance that has won three successive elections in the state. With limited in-person campaigning so far, TVK is relying on holograms, cutouts, lookalikes and a strong social media push to amplify Vijay's reach.

While Vijay's supporters believe he can replicate the success of CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran - who became Chief Ministers soon after their electoral debut - apart from MGR and J Jayalalithaa, no other film star has captured power in Tamil Nadu. Icons like Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth and Kamal Haasan himself have fallen short, while superstar Rajinikanth opted out of politics.

Haasan's own political trajectory reflects a shift. Launching Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) as an alternative plank against corruption, family politics and governance deficits, he later aligned with the DMK when it was critical ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, calling it "the need of the hour" to counter the BJP. He was subsequently elevated to the Rajya Sabha, though he chose not to contest the Assembly elections after differences over seat-sharing and contesting under the DMK symbol.

With inputs from Mithraa A.