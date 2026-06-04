Parliament Seat Change, Skipping INDIA Meet Latest In DMK-Congress Divorce

MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or DMK has refused to sit next to the Congress in parliament. The party has written to the Speaker requesting separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha and their request has been accepted, sources have told NDTV.

The DMK's senior leader Kanimozhi has written to the Speaker, sources said.

The party's request came following its bitter break-up with the Congress after the latter -- repeatedly refused a part in the state government -- partnered actor-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam.

After the unprecedented victory of the TVK, the Congress is now part of the government.

The DMK, which has been upset since, has made it clear that they do not wish for any proximity with the Congress. It has even refused to take part in the next INDIA Bloc meeting, due on June 8.

"We are no more in the INDIA bloc, and that is why we are not attending the meeting," said senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

"The Congress stated that they are parting ways with the DMK. How can we continue in the INDIA bloc? They have five MLAs who have won in our alliance. We had given them a Rajya Sabha seat. After that, these MLAs did not even come and thank our leader," he added.

As to where the DMK will sit in the Lok Sabha -- it is still a bit of a grey area.

According to sources, the space currently occupied by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress may be allotted to the DMK.

Sources said DMK's TR Baalu may occupy Seat No. 354 in the front row - which is currently held by Abhishek Banerjee.

The Trinamool has been undergoing a massive churning following its electoral defeat after three terms in power. The party has been split over the post of Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and its ripples are expected to be felt in parliament.

Trinamool MPs like Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have already criticised the party high command in no uncertain terms. There have been claims that the Trinamool MPs want Abhishek Banerjee out of the post of the Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and have even written to Speaker Om Birla about it.

A final decision will be taken tomorrow upon the Speaker's arrival in Delhi, sources said.