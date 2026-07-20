DMK MLA Arrested Over Defamatory, Threatening Remarks Against Vijay

DMK MLA G R Markendiyan has been arrested over his alleged defamtory and threatening remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Following the arrest, DMK supporters staged a protest and raised slogans condemning the police action.

The MLA is being questioned at Tuticorin SP office.

The controversy stems from a public meeting held on July 18, where Markendiyan responded to the Chief Minister's remarks about his "search for father," which were widely seen as an indirect criticism of DMK president M K Stalin following the election defeat from Kolathur constituency.

During his speech, Markendiyan allegedly said, "In the Assembly, the Chief Minister says he is searching for the father. Shameless Chief Minister. We will take care of you in the Assembly. He says he will lock the doors of the Assembly. If he locks them, his bones will be crushed. Let him lock the Assembly and see."

Subsequently, a TVK functionary filed a complaint.

Earlier this month, Tiruchendur DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan was also arrested in connection with remarks against the Chief Minister and was later released on bail the same day.