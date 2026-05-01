Ram Charan's <i>Peddi</i> To Finally Hit The Screens On June 4

The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama Peddi, featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, on Friday announced that their film would now hit screens on June 4 this year. has now said that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

Ram Charan took to his social media to announce the release date of his eagerly awaited film. He wrote, "Meet #PEDDI on June 4th. See you in Cinemas." The announcement comes a day after the unit of the film wrapped up its shooting.

In fact, ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, who is the cameraman of the film, had taken to his X timeline in the early hours of May 1, to announce that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

He had said, "It's a wrap for Mega power star @AlwaysRamCharan ! #Peddi -A Memorable journey. Working with #RC has been truly special. A powerhouse performer on screen and a wonderful friend off it. Grateful for the memories we've created together. @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @vriddhicinemas."

On his Instagram page, Rathnavelu wrote, "Working with Ram Charan has been nothing short of inspiring — not just a phenomenal actor who brings fire and finesse to every frame, but also a genuinely warm and a truly reliable friend off screen. On this last day of shoot with him , I carry back not just great visuals, but great memories. Here's to the magic we created together — and to many more journeys ahead."

IANS had reported on April 29 that the unit was in the process of shooting the last song for the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film had informed IANS that the number would be a sensational special song featuring Ram Charan. They had also gone on to claim that the song, which was shot in Hyderabad, would contain a surprise element for audiences.

A source had said, "The tune, the dance, the granduer set and a surprise in it will make the audience go berserk. The song, that has been set to tune by A R Rahman, will be another sure-shot chartbuster."

The makers had confirmed a week ago that the entire shoot of Peddi would be wrapped up in six days.

Prior to that, Vriddhi Cinemas, which is producing the film, had taken to its social media timelines to issue a statement. It had said, "Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We're truly happy to see the love and excitement for Peddi. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We've seen the edit of the film, and we're extremely happy with the output."

It then went on to say, "With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it's important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience. So, we've decided to push the release of the film to June."

Stating that the exact date of release would be announced very soon, the makers thanked fans for their continued support and patience. "It truly means a lot to us," the film unit had said.

Peddi, which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has been in the limelight right from the time it was first announced.

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film's massive and detailed sets.

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