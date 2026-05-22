Chase, Clash, Crash: Thar Fight In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada Brings Traffic To Halt

A late-night clash between two Thar drivers created panic on Vijayawada's busy Patamata High Tension 100 Feet Road. It began with two men chasing each other's car and ended with them picking sticks and breaking each other's SUV's windows.

According to police, the two men, identified as Lingamaneni Rohit and Bolla Om, reportedly chased each other in Thar before crashing on the road and engaging in a violent confrontation. Armed with iron rods, the two allegedly smashed the windows of the SUVs and created mayhem in the middle of traffic.

The incident triggered panic among motorists and residents in the area, who ran for safety as the confrontation intensified. Videos circulating on social media showed damaged vehicles and crowds gathering at the scene.

By the time the police arrived at the spot, Rohit had allegedly fled the scene. Bolla Om was detained later in the night and questioned by police. The investigating Officers also confirmed that a woman was present inside one of the vehicles during the clash.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and whether dangerous driving, assault, and public nuisance charges will be invoked against the occupant of the vehicles.

Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from the stretch to gather more details.

"We are verifying all angles, including the motive behind the altercation and the damage caused on the public road," said police.

