BJP MLA's "Cow Dung In Your Home" Threat To Cop After Son's Thar Crash

Days after his son allegedly rammed his Thar SUV into five people in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi outdid his "Does Karera belong to your father" remark with another shocking threat.

After the process of cancelling his son Dinesh Lodhi's driving license was initiated, Pritam Lodhi asked who gave the directive and threatened to fill the Karera Sub-divisional Police Officer Ayush Jakhar's bungalow with cow dung if he gots no answers within 15 days. "Who is giving directives from Delhi? Is it PM Modi ji? Amit Shah ji? (Jyotiraditya) Scindia-ji? And why are those directives coming specifically to you? Our top leadership sits in Bhopal," he said. He added that he will mobilise thousands of protesters at the official's residence.

In a display of muscle-flexing rhetoric, Lodhi added, "My fist used to weigh two-and-a-half kilograms now it weighs 250 kilograms."

Jakhar stated that there is no political pressure on him and the police have initiated the process to cancel Dinesh Lodhi's driving license.

On the morning of April 16, Dinesh Lodhi allegedly drove a speeding Thar SUV into five people right in front of the Karera police station. According to victims, he casually walked away to a gym about 500 meters away. When the police arrived, he allegedly told them, "Go away, I will handle the Station In-charge," and even issued a chilling warning "My father is an MLA, he can even manage a murder case."

The BJP MLA from Pichhore has repeatedly found himself at the centre of controversy, often passing provocative statements that target officials, political opponents and some sections of the society. Last April, at a public gathering in Shivpuri, he had warned government officials in stark terms,"If they don't do our work, I will cut their water and electricity. Forget water, I will ensure they cannot even urinate."

He had also accused the Superintendent of Police of colluding with the Congress and claimed that his phone calls were being recorded as part of a conspiracy to have him assassinated.

A few months ago, he targeted political rivals, referring to senior leader Phool Singh Baraiya as "Takla" and making disparaging comments about former MLA KP Singh. In the same breath, he invoked the "Ladli Behna" scheme, warning that if derogatory remarks against women do not stop, he would encourage women to "pick up sturdy footwear and give such people a fitting response".