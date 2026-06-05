Congress Picks Ex-MP, BJP 2 Top Leaders For Rajya Sabha From Madhya Pradesh

The battle for Madhya Pradesh's three Rajya Sabha seats has entered a new phase, with the Congress officially nominating former Mandsaur MP Meenakshi Natarajan for the seat being vacated by senior leader Digvijaya Singh, while the BJP has already fielded its National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Madhya Pradesh BJP State Secretary Rajneesh Agarwal for the two seats currently held by the party.

The BJP has the numbers to comfortably win two seats, while the Congress appears positioned to retain one. But this could be one of the most closely watched Rajya Sabha elections in recent years.

The elections for 26 Rajya Sabha seats across 12 states are scheduled for June 18, with counting expected the same day.

After days of intense lobbying in Delhi involving several senior leaders, the Congress high command has chosen Meenakshi Natarajan, a former MP from Mandsaur and a close associate of Rahul Gandhi, as its Rajya Sabha nominee.

Her selection comes after the party weighed multiple names, including Arun Yadav, Priyavrat Singh, Shobha Oza and others. Natarajan, who currently handles key organizational responsibilities for the party, is viewed as a loyalist with strong ideological credentials and deep roots in Madhya Pradesh politics.

The BJP, meanwhile, continued emphasis on organizational leadership by nominating Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agarwal. Chugh, a Punjab-based national leader, currently serves as BJP National General Secretary and has handled several strategic assignments, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana.

Rajneesh Agarwal a postgraduate in journalism, is known within the BJP as one of its key booth-management strategists in Madhya Pradesh, and has risen through the ranks of the RSS, ABVP and BJP organization over the past three decades. Party leaders credit him with playing a significant role in strengthening the BJP's grassroots structure ahead of recent electoral victories.

While the official nominations suggest a routine 2-1 outcome in favour of BJP and Congress respectively, political observers are increasingly asking a different question, will the BJP field a third candidate?

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, a candidate requires 58 votes to secure election to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP's strength of around 165 MLAs comfortably guarantees two seats, consuming 116 votes and leaving the party with roughly 47 surplus votes.

The Congress with 65 MLAs is no longer working with that full strength. The ongoing disqualification proceedings against Bina MLA Nirmala Sapre and the inability of Vijaypur MLA Mukesh Malhotra to vote have effectively reduced the party's strength. That leaves the Congress with only a narrow cushion above the 58-vote mark required to elect Meenakshi Natarajan.

If the BJP decides to test the waters by fielding a third candidate, with approximately 47 votes in hand after securing two seats, the BJP would need around 11 additional votes to make a third seat competitive.

Political observers point out that this is where even a handful of abstentions, cross-votes or unexpected developments could significantly alter the outcome. Within the Congress, some recent developments have already sparked discussion. MLA Abhijit Shah's participation in a Hindu conference attended by RSS-linked groups and earlier statements by Congress MLA Bhairo Singh Parihar regarding his continued association with RSS circles have fueled speculation within political circles, though neither leader has indicated any intention of defying the party line.