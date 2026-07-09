BJP Inducts 3 Ex-Trinamool MPs, Fields Them For Rajya Sabha Polls

Three Rajya Sabha MPs who switched camp from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP this evening --- Shubhendu Shekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik -- have been fielded as candidates for the Rajya Sabha by-elections by their new party. The by-elections became necessary because the leaders had resigned the seats before the shift.

The BJP's Central Election Committee announced their names for the July 24 Rajya Sabha bypolls, in what appears a 180-degree shift in their policy of not accepting Trinamool leaders in the party.

Since before the assembly election, the BJP - citing corruption allegations -- has maintained that its doors will remain closed to Trinamool leaders. But this evening, within hours of the three leaders joining the party, the Central leadership greenlighted their candidature for the upper house.

State BJP described the situation as an exception rather than the rule.

"We had said the doors are closed for Trinamool leaders. We stand by that. But those who did not indulge in corruption, did not oppress people, did not sell jobs or snatch away people's rights were always welcome to join us in the fight against the Trinamool and rebuild Bengal," state BJP chief Samik Biswas was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, who represented the Trinamool in the Rajya Sabha since 2012, had turned against the party since the RG Kar controversy and demanded accountability.

Sushmita Dev, the Trinamool's Lok Sabha MP from Assam, had attacked the party as a group of MPs, under the leadership of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, had rebelled. "I realised only after joining the TMC how unbelievable the extent of corruption could be. My critics may point to many shortcomings, but nobody can say I was associated with corruption," she had said.

She too, quit the party after consulting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and instead of following the Trinamool MPs to Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, joined the BJP this evening.

Baraik, who entered the Rajya Sabha in 2023 and is known for his organisational work among tea garden workers in north Bengal, also crossed over today.

(With PTI)