Video: Mamata Banerjee Slaps Man Amid Trinamool vs BJP At Kolkata Rally

Three moments marked Mamata Banerjee's return to her trademark streetfighter avatar -- "thief" slogans, an egg attack and a resounding slap she delivered to a Trinamool Congress member amid commotion with BJP workers.

Banerjee, who is battling two distinct rebellions that have stripped away most of her party's MPs and MLAs, hit the street on Wednesday with a protest march against the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur. Her party had secured a nod from the Calcutta High Court for the rally.

The rally, Banerjee's first major political engagement since conceding power to the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari after a poll debacle in May, however, was obstructed, reportedly by BJP workers.

The procession was regularly interrupted by jostling, pushing, and shoving between workers of the two parties. Security forces were forced to intervene with a baton charge.

The BJP workers even formed a human shield to stop the rally from advancing and raised slogans like "chor, chor (thief)".

Some of the Trinamool workers still loyal to Banerjee endured eggs being thrown at them.

The most defining moment of the rally came at the very end of the three-kilometre-long route. The Trinamool Congress chief lost her temper and slapped a man.

A large crowd had gathered outside her home. She stepped forward to disperse the crowd, and in the process, she slapped the man, a member of her own party. She also pushed others around.

The BJP workers had protested against Banerjee's rally because they claimed the party had no right as it "shielded criminals perpetrating crimes against women, shamed victims".

Mamata Banerjee vs BJP

Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of carrying out what she called a "planned rampage". She also accused the city police of standing as "mute spectators".

"We had the court's permission to conduct this rally. Even then, they assaulted our women. Many of our workers are bleeding badly, and I had to come out of my house to rescue them. They took out a bike rally in the morning near my residence and threatened me. They kept playing DJs all through the rally route and even snatched our hand mics for which we had the court's leave," she alleged.

"Police are acting like BJP cadres; I am sorry to say," she alleged.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya dismissed her allegations.

"Mamata Banerjee is a veteran political worker who loves to walk on the streets. We have not obstructed her from doing that. But the TMC betrayed the trust people put in the party 15 years ago. They did not allow the violent political culture in the state to change," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Kolkata police had denied permission to hold the rally. The high court, however, set aside the order. It changed the proposed route of the rally to "minimise the inconvenience of the people at large".

Prabhas Mondal, the main accused in the rape-murder, was killed by the police in an encounter. Four people have been arrested so far.