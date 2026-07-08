"Becoming Footballer Was His Dream": Cousin On Teen's Murder Near Kolkata

The teen footballer hacked to death in Baruipur - an area in Kolkata's suburbs - did not have enmity with anyone. He was killed after getting an award for a sterling performance in a football match, his cousin has told NDTV.

Reports said 17-year-old Prosenjit Biswas was killed by three men who attacked him with sharp weapons and slit his throat.

Prosenjit Biswas came from a humble background and dreamt of becoming a football star.

"My brother was a talented player. Becoming a professional footballer had been his lifelong dream," said his cousin Animesh Shil.

"A few days ago, he won a medal in a match after an excellent performance. That was the root of the trouble. He was murdered out of enmity stemming from the sport," he added.

Read: Teenager Wins Football Match, Then A Murder In Tense Kolkata Suburb

A friend of Prosenjit, who was accompanying him that day and was apparently witness to the murder, told NDTV that he had asked the footballer for help to sort out a dispute.

NDTV has also spoken to the friend of Prasenjit who took him away - suggesting he sort out a dispute with the men who were later arrested for his murder.

"I had a run-in with those guys on Friday. They had verbally abused me," the 16-year-old told NDTV on condition of anonymity.

"I had asked Prosenjit to accompany me to sort the matter out. Once we got there, an argument broke out. There were five of them. In the heat of the moment, one of them suddenly produced a sharp weapon and hacked Prosenjit to death, striking him indiscriminately. I sustained an injury on my hand while trying to save him," he added.

"My brother did not have a direct dispute with anyone. There was only a scuffle over a football match a few days ago," said Prosenjit's brother Abhishek Biswas.

On Monday afternoon, one of his friends called him and there was an argument. "Subsequently, some men from Pal Para (a nearby locality) beat him up and hacked him to death with a sharp weapon," he added.

In Baruipur - where tension is already running high over the rape-murder of an 11-year-old girl - Prosenjit's murder sparked outrage.

Residents had ransacked a police outpost at the Baruipur general hospital. The riot-control Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to bring the situation under control at the Baruipur hospital.