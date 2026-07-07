Bengal Teen's Throat Slit In Revenge Killing Over Football Match

In a shocking incident from Kolkata's southern suburbs, a teenage player was hacked to death reportedly over a dispute in a football match. The victim was identified as Prosenjit Biswas, 17.

Three men attacked Prosenjit with sharp weapons and slit his throat in Baruipur in South 24 Paraganas district, in what reports suggest was an act of revenge after a football match victory.

All three suspects have been arrested.

They allegedly called Prosenjit to a location after the match and then attacked him. Left in a critical condition, he wQas rushed to Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Outraged by the murder, angry locals blocked the road in front of the hospital last night. The situation grew tense when the arrested accused were also brought to the hospital. They allegedly tried to hide under hospital beds as the angry crowd demanded justice.

A police outpost was also allegedly ransacked within the hospital premises during the protest. The riot-control Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to bring the situation under control at the Baruipur hospital.

Police have launched a probe into what they suspect to be a prior enmity over a football match.

The murder comes ahead of a scheduled visit by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to the southern suburb. Baruipur had been on the boil over the last few days over the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl - triggering protests in the area.

A suspect was beaten to death by a violent mob over his alleged involvement in the crime, while three others are in custody.