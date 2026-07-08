Husband Stabs Wife To Death On Road Near Kolkata, Then Attempts Suicide

A woman died after she was stabbed multiple times by her husband in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. The accused later attempted to end his own life by stabbing himself in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment.

The victim has been identified as Gita Das, while the accused is Subhash Das, a resident of Nazat in North 24 Parganas.

According to residents, the couple had married a few years ago but were reportedly not accepted by Gita's family. They had been living in a rented house on School Road in Sodepur.

Police said that on Wednesday morning, Subhash allegedly attacked Gita with a knife in public. Residents tried to intervene and disarm him but were unsuccessful. Gita sustained serious injuries and collapsed on the road.

After the attack, Subhash allegedly stabbed himself with the same knife in an apparent suicide attempt.

Both were rushed to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared Gita dead. Subhash is undergoing treatment, and his condition is being monitored.

According to residents, Subhash had allegedly subjected Gita to domestic abuse on several occasions. They claimed Gita had protested against the alleged harassment and wanted to end the relationship, but Subhash was unwilling to do so.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.