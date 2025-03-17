Sole Cop Posted At Gwalior Transport Department Dies, Leaves Trail Of Suspicion

The lone Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Transport Department met an untimely and mysterious end within his residence in the Kampoo police station jurisdiction of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Dharamveer Singh, who lived alone at South Avenue on Shivpuri Link Road, was discovered lifeless, raising questions about the circumstances of his death.

Preliminary speculations suggest that excessive alcohol consumption may have played a role. Reportedly, Dharamveer Singh had previously collaborated with Saurabh Sharma, a former constable turned "multi-millionaire," now imprisoned and facing a slew of charges from various investigative agencies.

Singh also worked in the transport department but later resigned from his job.

Saurabh Sharma, whose wealth came under scrutiny during high-profile raids by the Lokayukta, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax departments, had initially joined the force on compassionate grounds after his father's demise.

The incident came to light in the morning. "We are currently at his residence and conducting an investigation," stated Rudra Pathak, senior investigation officer and in-charge of Kampoo Police Station, during a phone conversation with IANS.

He added that the body had been sent for a post-mortem, and only after its results and further inquiries would the police determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the connection to Saurabh Sharma has fuelled speculations, although authorities remained tight-lipped.

Officers from the Kampoo police station acted swiftly, informing Singh's family and awaiting the post-mortem report. While hints of alcohol dependency have emerged as a potential factor, police have refrained from making any definitive statements, asserting that the post-mortem findings would provide clarity. Investigations continued and further details were awaited.

Hailing from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, Dharamveer Singh served in the Flying Squad team of the Transport Department. With just six months left until his retirement, his life took a tragic turn.

According to police, his driver, Udit, had served him tea the previous night before Singh retired to bed. However, when Udit tried to wake him at 6 a.m., Singh's body showed no signs of life. Later realising something was wrong, Udit immediately sounded the alarm and alerted the neighbours. Singh was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

