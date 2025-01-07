Junior Doctor Raped By Colleague In Gwalior Hostel, Accused Arrested

A 25-year-old junior doctor has allegedly been raped by her colleague at an abandoned hostel in a government-run medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday and the accused, also aged 25, was later arrested, the police said on Monday.

The victim was to appear for an exam and was staying in the girls' hostel of the Gajraraja Medical College, City Superintendent of Police Ashok Jadon said.

The accused, also a junior doctor who studied with the victim, called her to meet at an old hostel for boys, which is now lying abandoned, he said.

When the woman reached the uninhabited facility, the accused threatened her and raped her, the official said.

The victim later lodged a complaint at Kampu police station here following which the accused was arrested and booked under relevant legal provisions, the police said.

Further investigation was underway into the incident, they added.

