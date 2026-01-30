MLA's Brother Fined For Riding Without Helmet, Clashes With Cops

A routine vehicle-checking drive turned into a high-voltage confrontation in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district after the brother of a BJP MLA allegedly threatened and argued with on-duty policemen, triggering a fight that was caught on camera and has now gone viral on social media.

The incident involves Bhagchandra Khatik, a government school teacher and brother of Karera MLA Ramesh Khatik, who clashed with police personnel on Thursday evening, around 5 pm, when officers had set up a checkpoint outside Narwar police station.

According to police sources, Bhagchandra Khatik was passing through the checkpoint on a motorcycle along with a companion. His associate's bike was stopped first, following which Bhagchandra also halted. Police say Bhagchandra was riding without a helmet.

When officers asked him to speak to the head constable regarding the fine, Bhagchandra allegedly lost his temper. As the argument escalated, Constable Parmal Kushwaha took the keys of Bhagchandra's motorcycle and began moving towards the police station.

Enraged, Bhagchandra parked his bike, rushed after the constable, and allegedly tried to snatch the keys back, leading to a brief fight. In the viral video, heated exchanges can be heard as Bhagchandra questions the policeman's authority, shouting, "Do you even know the law? How dare you take the keys?"

As the argument intensified, Bhagchandra allegedly ordered the constable, "You will bring the vehicle to my house." Another policeman responded that the vehicle would be kept inside the police station, not taken anywhere else.

It was at this moment that Constable Ramveer Baghel strongly pushed back, delivering a line that has now become the most talked-about part of the video.

"We are not bringing the vehicle to your house. Even if you hang yourself, we won't! Should I take off my uniform right here? Don't put so much pressure on me. I am not anyone's servant ... I am a servant of the public," the constable can be heard saying.

With the situation spiralling, senior staff intervened, and both sides were taken inside the police station. Eventually, the matter was resolved on the spot, and an online challan was issued.

Bhagchandra Khatik later said, "First, they seized my fellow teacher's vehicle. When I arrived, they took the keys to my bike too. We said we would pay the fine. The matter was settled, and I received a message regarding the challan."

Narwar Traffic Inspector Vinay Yadav confirmed police action, stating, "During vehicle checking, the MLA's brother's motorcycle was stopped, and a challan was issued as per rules."