Eating Collagen: Is This New Health Trend Any Good?

Collagen is naturally produced by your body and helps support it in numerous ways. However, lately collagen has become popular buzzword in the wellness arena. From Instagram smoothies to bone-broths, these viral videos promise firmer skin and stronger joints. But beneath the marketing buzz they are important caveats to consider. But first, let's understand what collagen even is. Then we move on to whether or not foods can help and which foods you should add to your diet to boost your collagen levels.

So, what is collagen?

Collagen is the body's most abundant structural protein. Think of it as the one that holds your skin, tendons, cartilage bone and blood vessels together. It provides structure and helps support your entire body.

Can eating collagen boost collagen?

When you consume intact collagen like foods abundant in collagen (such as meat or gelatine), it is broken down in digestion into peptides and amino acids. Some of these collagen-derived peptides like small fragments can appear in the bloodstream and may act as signals that stimulate collagen production in tissues while the amino acids provide raw material for new collagen synthesis. Studies by National Center for Biotechnology Information have shown that hydrolysed collagen (collagen hat is broken into small peptides) can help raise collagen-derived peptides in blood and may be associated with skin and joint benefits in humans.

Systematic reviews and meta-analyses of various randomised trials report that oral collagen peptides modestly improve skin hydration, elasticity and dermal collagen density after weeks to months of use. That said, not every study is perfect and industry funding is often common in this area so you are encouraged to interpret the benefits as promising but modestly and not miraculous.

So how and what foods boost collagen?

Your body needs the right amino acids plus cofactors to build collagen. For example, vitamin C is essential for collagen cross-linking and stability, zinc and copper are supportive and overall protein adequacy matters. So eating collagen-rich foods goes hand-in-hand with consuming foods rich in these nutrients.

Here are some foods you can add to your diet to boost your collagen levels:

1. Chicken

According to studies, slow-cooked chicken with the skin and bones can help boost your levels. The broth can be stored and consumed over a few days.

2. Fish

Similar to chicken, studies encourage fish consumed with the skin on as a great way to start your “collagen diet.” Make sure to grill or pan-sear not fry. Pair it with lemon (vitamin C will help.)

3. Pork

Pork, oxtail or trotters when made into slow-cooked stews like Nihari style can break down connective tissue into gelatine.

4. Homemade jelly

Homemade gelatine can be used to make jelly shots or candies that can boost your collagen levels. Use strained bone stock and add lemon for better absorption.

5. Collagen powders

Collagen peptide powders (hydrolysed collagen) can be mixed into morning teas or a smoothie. Make sure to buy it from a trusted and reliable brand. This form is most used in clinical trials.

Consuming these foods with foods abundant in supportive nutrients like alma, citrus fruits, bell peppers, nuts, seeds, etc. can further boost your absorption.

How to consume collagen as a vegetarian?

Collagen is often found in meats. To boost your intake as a vegetarian, try collagen supplements (from trusted brands). Collagen powders are one of the most efficient ways to boost intake. Consume nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables to support its production in the body.

Eating collagen-rich foods or hydrolysed collagen supplements can give your body the building blocks and signals to support skin and joint collagen, supported by several clinical studies and meta-analyses but results are modest and depend on dose, product and overall diet. For most people, prioritise a protein-rich diet, include collagenous cuts or broths if you like them, and pair them with vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables for the best natural support.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Effects of Oral Collagen for Skin Anti-Aging: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. NCBI / National Institutes of Health. 2023.

Absorption of bioactive peptides following collagen hydrolysate intake: single-dose bioavailability study. NCBI / National Institutes of Health. 2024.

Hydrolyzed Collagen — Sources and Applications (review). NCBI / National Institutes of Health. 2019.