10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Black Sesame Seeds

Black sesame seeds are tiny, oval-shaped seeds that are derived from the Sesamum indicum plant. They have a rich, nutty flavour and are commonly used in Asian cuisines. Black sesame seeds are packed with various nutrients, including healthy fats, fibre, protein, vitamins (B-complex vitamins, vitamin E), and minerals (such as calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc). Read on as we share the many benefits of consuming black sesame seeds.

10 Benefits of consuming black sesame seeds:

1. Improved heart health

Consuming black sesame seeds can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

2. Enhances digestive health

The high fibre content of black sesame seeds aids in digestion, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy gut microbiome.

3. Boosts brain function

Black sesame seeds contain essential nutrients like magnesium, iron, and zinc that contribute to improved memory, concentration, and overall brain health.

4. Supports bone health

These seeds are rich in calcium, which is crucial for maintaining strong and healthy bones, thus helping prevent conditions like osteoporosis.

5. Anti-aging properties

The potent antioxidants present in black sesame seeds help combat free radicals, preventing oxidative stress and slowing down the ageing process.

6. Promotes skin health

Black sesame seeds contain vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin, promoting a healthy complexion, and reducing the signs of ageing like wrinkles and dryness.

7. Hormonal balance

The lignans found in black sesame seeds help balance hormone levels, particularly oestrogen, which can alleviate symptoms of menopause and improve overall hormonal health.

8. Supports liver function

The liver plays a crucial role in detoxification, and black sesame seeds contain compounds that support liver function, aiding in the removal of toxins from the body.

9. Anti-inflammatory effects

The high content of sesamin and sesamolin in black sesame seeds provides anti-inflammatory benefits, helping reduce chronic inflammation and associated health conditions.

10. Nutrient-rich

Black sesame seeds are packed with essential nutrients like protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, B vitamins, and minerals, which support overall health and well-being when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

There are several ways you can consume black sesame seeds correctly:

You can sprinkle black sesame seeds on salads, stir-fries, roasted veggies, noodles, and even on your breakfast cereal or yogurt.

Roasting black sesame seeds can enhance their flavour. Simply dry roast them in a pan over medium heat until they turn slightly golden. Roasted seeds can be used in various recipes or ground into a powder.

You can make a black sesame paste by blending roasted seeds with a small amount of oil until smooth. This paste can be used as a condiment or added to sweet dishes like puddings, cakes, and ice creams.

Ground black sesame seeds can be added to smoothies or juices for added nutrition and flavour.

Incorporate black sesame seeds into bread, muffins, cookies, or any other baked goods to enjoy their nutty taste.

Overall, these health benefits mean that including black sesame seeds in your diet can improve various aspects of your health, such as cardiovascular health, digestive health, brain function, bone health, skin health, hormonal balance, liver function, inflammation reduction, and overall nutrient intake. Remember to store black sesame seeds in an airtight container in a cool and dry place to maintain their freshness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.