Why Sleep Timing Matters: Nutritionist Explains “Cinderella Rule” For Better Weight Management

When it comes to fitness, most people focus on diet and exercise. But as nutritionist Pooja Makhija points out, there is another crucial element often overlooked – sleep timing. In an Instagram video, she has explained that going to bed early could play a more important role in long-term weight management than calorie control or gym time. “Unable to lose the weight in spite of a good diet and a great workout?” she asks, before revealing the unexpected factor – late nights. According to Pooja, hormonal activity and the body's internal clock are closely linked, and missing out on early sleep can sabotage weight loss efforts.

Your body releases growth hormone (GH) – a potent, naturally occurring hormone that burns fat and repairs muscles – when you go to bed early. This hormonal cycle plays a crucial role in the body's nighttime fat metabolism, repair and recovery.

“The biggest surge occurs before midnight,” Pooja adds. “So, if you miss the bus, you miss the spike.”

However, when sleep is delayed, the body produces more cortisol – often referred to as the stress hormone. Elevated cortisol levels can increase hunger and cravings the next day and cause fat to be stored, particularly around the belly. Pooja further cautions that this hormonal imbalance not only slows metabolism but also encourages overeating.

Additionally, sleeping early improves the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels by enhancing insulin sensitivity. It also reduces the hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps curb cravings and late-night snacking. “So automatically, we crave less, eat less, and naturally store less,” Pooja explains.

The nutritionist suggests following what she calls the “Cinderella Rule” – going to bed by 10 pm, or at the latest by 11 pm, to maximise these fat-burning and recovery benefits. The body enters its ideal healing and metabolic phase during this window.

Pooja Makhija concludes by noting that no amount of diet or exercise can compensate for poor sleep. Your fitness routine might be missing its most essential piece if you are not sleeping early enough. “Now that you know,” she says, “go let it show.” In summary, your bedtime might just be the most effective fat-loss strategy you have not tried yet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.