Swiggy Delivery Agent Makes Deliveries With Child, Refuses Tip: "He Just Wanted Good Rating"

A social media user has shared a heartwarming incident with a Swiggy delivery partner, who was making deliveries with his child. The user said that he wanted to tip the delivery agent, named Ajay. But he declined it and asked for a good rating for his service instead.

"A Swiggy delivery person came to deliver some Instamart stuff today. While he was at the door, I realised that he had someone on his bike. When asked, he said it was his kid," Vineeth K wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing details of the sweet incident.

"I usually tip directly. He politely refused the tip. He just wanted good rating for his service. Unfortunately, there's no option to tip after delivery on the Swiggy app. Can someone help me?"

See the post here:

A Swiggy delivery person came to deliver some Instamart stuff today



While he was at the door, I realised that he had someone on his bike. When asked he said it was his kid.



I usually tip directly. He politely refused the tip. He just wanted good rating for his service… pic.twitter.com/31WI8zQH2e — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) January 4, 2026

Vineeth, who usually tips delivery partners directly, said he was touched by Ajay's dedication. In the comment section, he stated that he spoke to Swiggy, and the company confirmed that tipping after delivery wasn't possible. He then asked the social media users to help him out, but many suggested that if the delivery partner declined the tip, probably because of self-esteem, the user must respect his decision.

"Some thoughtful responses here gave me a fresh perspective. I won't push the tip since he clearly declined," he said in a follow-up post. "Maybe it was my fatherly instinct kicking in, especially after seeing the child on the bike."

Social Media Reaction

The incident touched many on social media, with the post garnering 287,600 views. "thank you for doing this. i'm sure if we all adopted a more lenient tipping culture a lot of our delivery friends are going to be happy!" one user wrote in the comment section.

"It should be allowed post delivery as well. Tips are based on service provided, adding while placing order is not so practical," another user suggested.

One user simply said, "Keep him in your prayers. The blessings from above is the best tip."