Usha Vance's "Mother Of 3" Response To Rumours Over Missing Wedding Ring

Rumours about the marriage of US Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance circulated this week after photos of the Second Lady attending a public event without her wedding ring surfaced on social media.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old joined First Lady Melania Trump for a visit to Camp Lejeune, a major military installation in North Carolina. Following the appearance, images published from the outing showed Usha Vance without her ring, a detail that quickly fuelled online chatter about the couple's relationship.

An X user wrote, “Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune.”

Another said, “Usha Vance was not wearing her wedding ring and seemed quite happy.”

A spokesperson for Usha Vance has since addressed the commentary.

“[Usha] is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,” the spokesperson told People Magazine.

That comment led to its own round of reactions online.

A user on X said, “WHAT! Their excuse for Usha Vance not having her wedding ring is she ‘does a lot of dishes' as if they are doing them themselves.”

Someone said, “She doesn't have a dishwasher?”

Married since 2014, Usha and JD Vance are parents to three children.

The attention surrounding Usha's missing ring comes shortly after another viral moment involving the vice president. Late last month, JD Vance shared an onstage embrace with Erika Kirk, the widow of right-wing figure Charlie Kirk, that went viral.

Following Charlie Kirk's assassination during a Turning Point USA event, Erika delivered a tearful speech at the University of Mississippi, saying she noticed “similarities” between JD and her late husband. Moments later, the two hugged, Erika's hand resting on the back of his head, his hands briefly at her waist.

JD Vance was also thrust into conversation for remarks about faith within his marriage. Asked about raising children in a home where he is Catholic and Usha is Hindu, he said the couple decided to raise their kids Christian and admitted he hopes she may one day join his faith.

“Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will and so that doesn't cause a problem for me.”