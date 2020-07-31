Deepika Padukone Shares BTS Pic With Imtiaz Ali From A Film She Loves Even Aaj Kal

Deepika Padukone with Imtiaz Ali. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, who has starred in two of Imtiaz Ali's films (Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha), shared a throwback picture with the filmmaker from the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, which clocked 11 years on Friday. The picture appears to be taken in a metro. In the picture perfect frame, Deepika Padukone aka Meera can be seen smiling as she looks at her film's director. She captioned the post: "The eyes say it all...Meera. 11 years of Love Aaj Kal." Deepika Padukone also changed her Instagram handle to Meera (the name of her character in the film).

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here:

Meanwhile, Eros Now, the production house that backed the 2009 film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Giselli Monteiro in the lead roles, shared multiple posts to mark 11 years of the film.

Check out some of the posts here:

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal showcases two parallel love stories separated by time. The story that featured Deepika and Saif Ali Khan, was set in 2009 or the titular "aaj," the other one that featured Giselli Monteiro, was representative of old school romance and was narrated by late actor Rishi Kapoor. The film explored the themes of modern day romance, break ups and the complications that come with it. Love Aaj Kal was a hit at the box office and so were its soundtracks (composed by Pritam). The songs Chor Bazaari, Twist, Aahun Aahun, Yeh Dooriyaan and Aaj Din Chadheya are loved even today.

Earlier this year, Imtiaz Ali directed the second installment of Love Aaj Kal with the same name. The film featured Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda (in a cameo appearance). The film didn't fare well at the box office.