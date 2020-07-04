Sara Ali Khan, Twinning With Mom Amrita Singh, Shares Happy Pics From Their Day Out

Sara shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

We got a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh's well-spent day out through the Simmba actress' Instagram profile. Amrita Singh might be a social media recluse but she frequently features on her daughter's Instagram profile. In one of the pictures posted by Sara, the mother-daughter duo can be seen sitting pretty, dressed in matching traditional outfits. In another photograph, Sara and Amrita Singh can be also be seen twinning - with matching masks. The caption on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post read, "Mommy's Day Out." She added the hashtags #twinning and #winning and to her post.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Amrita Singh frequently appears on Sara's Instagram. Remember when Sara tried to recreate her mother's look? The one where she posted a collage, in which Sara and Amrita could be seen sitting in a similar fashion, dressed in traditional outfits. "Like mother, like daughter," she captioned the post.

On Mother's Day this year, Sara shared this priceless throwback:

Sara Ali Khan trended big time recently when she stepped out of her house and was photographed at Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai's office.

Sara Ali Khan's line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her forthcoming project also includes Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.