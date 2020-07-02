Sara Ali Khan's Reading Spot By The Window Is What Dreams Are Made Of. See Pic

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan shared just a glimpse of one of her favourite sun-lit corners of the house and it's so pretty! Sara, recently on her Instagram story, shared a photo of a pink couch lined with colourful cushions, which appears to be her go-to reading spot, as she added a stack-of-books sticker to her photo. We also spotted a reading table, a pile of books, and a cuppa on the couch. That's not it - quirky curtains and a huge window with a stunning view form just the perfect backdrop for the setting with the sun streaming in through the window. Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, lives with her mom and brother Ibrahim.

Just take a look at Sara Ali Khan's fabulous reading spot in the house:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story

Meanwhile on her Instagram, we witnessed another case of "Sara ki shayari," as she shared a selfie from what appears to be the same spot and captioned it this way: Colour pop. Time to shop. Track pants or a sexy crop. Purple lipstick cap on top. Hair inside post chop chop. Sara ki shayari will never stop."

For those who follow Sara Ali Khan's Instagram updates closely will know that her posts often feature glimpses of the pretty interiors of her house. This appears to be her work-out spot with brother Ibrahim as her partner in crime. Ibrahim too had shared this photo of their yoga room.

Here's another colourful wall from Sara's home, which featured in this ROFL Instagram challenge video:

Sara Ali Khan can work-out anywhere, anytime. Here's proof and yet another glimpse of her house.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's second Love Aaj Kal film, also starring Kartik Aaryan. Sara's next film is Coolie No 1, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan.