Anushka Sharma Is Back With Another Pic Of Her Mumbai Apartment. This Time, Her Home Garden

Anushka Sharma shared this photo (courtesy anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma is back with another glimpse of her Mumbai apartment and this time, she shared a photo of herself with her green, leafy "buddies." The 32-year-old actress, who lives in Mumbai with Virat Kohli, has a swanky apartment with stunning interiors in a Mumbai high-rise. Every now and then, Anushka Instagrams snippets of her shenanigans in the house - her latest favourite has been photoshoots in the sun-lit corners of her apartment. On Saturday, she got busy with some in-house gardening and shared a photo of her home garden set up in the balcony and it will only make you say wow. "Me and my buddies," Anushka captioned her photo. It's so pretty!

Last week, Anushka took us inside her apartment and showed us the breathtaking view from her floor. Sharing a photo of hers soaking up the sun, Anushka wrote: "I told you I knew all the sunlight spots," she captioned her photo. Anushka smiling ear-to-ear in the photo, had her husband Virat Kohli smitten.

By the "I told you" post, Anushka was actually referring to this photo of hers with a colourful background, which she had captioned: "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home".

A tour of Anushka and Virat's Mumbai residence is actually available in posts shared by the couple. Here are just a few of them.

Anushka Sharma recently produced the Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok, which opened to much critical acclaim. Anushka was last seen in 2018 movie Zero.