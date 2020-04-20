'Everything Is Same' - Almost - In Sara Ali Khan's Now And Then Pics With Mom And Brother

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, in coronavirus lockdown, is rummaging through dust-caked albums and treating her Instafam to super adorable throwback pictures from her pre-transformation days. On Sunday, the Love Aaj Kal actress took a trip down the memory lane and came back with another snippet of her family diaries from the past. The 24-year-old actress shared a picture collage on her Instagram profile. The collage features a then and now version of Sara with mom Amita Singh and brother Ibrahim. In one picture, Sara, from her pre-transformation days, can be seen posing with Amrita and Ibrahim. In the other picture which looks relatively recent, the trio can be seen posing for the camera with a night sky in the backdrop. Sara wrote, "The evolution of the meaning of Sunday funday and now." She added, "Sab ek hai, isliye (everything is same). Just happy new day" Sara also added the hashtags "Monday motivation," "throwback Thursday," "flashback Friday" and "Sunday funday" to her post. Making a reference to the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sara wrote, "stay safe, stay home" and "stay strong." Take a look:

Sara opened up about her weight loss and transformation journey during her debut in Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan in 2019. Sara revealed to KJo that she weighed 96 kilos at a point and losing weight was difficult for her as she had PCOD. "I had PCOD. I still do and because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did," she said.

On the professional front, Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 romantic drama Kedarnath where she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The 24-year-old actress has Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in her pipeline.