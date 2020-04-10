In This Pic, Sara Ali Khan Wants You To 'Ignore The Devilish Expression' And Focus On...

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram entries are like a breath of fresh air, be it her goofy posts, featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan or throwback pictures from her pre-transformation days. On what Sara described as "freaky Friday," she posted a then-and-now post. She shared a picture from the days when she hadn't joined Bollywood, juxtaposed with a relatively recent one. Both the pictures had similar expressions and poses. The caption on her post read: "Some things never change... Literally! Throwback to smaller Sara (in some ways). Same pose, same expression, same sajhna-dhajna, same conviction. I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity."

The Simmba actress opened up about her weight loss and transformation journey during Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. During the show, Karan Johar played two clips featuring Sara Ali Khan from when she was studying in Columbia University. She weighed 96 kilos then. Speaking of which, Sara said: "I had PCOD. I still do and because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, in the pipeline. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath.