When Rishi Kapoor Danced At Imtiaz Ali's Brother's Wedding In Kashmir

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who directed Rishi Kapoor in his first Love Aaj Kal movie, shared a video on his Instagram story, which appears to feature Mr Kapoor from Imtiaz Ali's brother's wedding. The video was recently shared by production manager Khawar Jamsheed, who has worked with Imtiaz Ali in Rockstar. In the video, a suited Rishi Kapoor can be seen dancing with baraatis at a wedding procession. Earlier, the Rockstar director had written a lengthy note remembering the time when Mr Kapoor attended his brother's wedding in Kashmir. "RK (Rishi Kapoor) baraat dance in Kashmir," Imtiaz Ali captioned his Instagram story.

Here's what he posted:

Screenshot of Imtiaz Ali's Instagram story

Here's the original video, which Khawar Jamsheed tagged Imtiaz Ali to.

In Imtiaz Ali's 2009 movie Love Aaj Kal, Rishi Kapoor featured in the role of Veer Singh Panesar, who narrated his love story in flashback. Randeep Hooda sort of stepped into Rishi Kapoor's shoes in Imtiaz Ali's 2020 Love Aaj Kal movie. Imtiaz Ali also directed Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar and Tamasha.

Earlier, in his tribute post for Rishi Kapoor, Mr Ali had written: "Time is passing. The other day he was on my set. I was nervous, he was the biggest actor I had worked with. I touched his feet and asked him to guide me. He guided me."

Sharing an anecdote about Rishi Kapoor from his brother's wedding, Imtiaz Ali said: "Another day I invited him to my brother's wedding in Kashmir. Nobody comes so far, these are formalities. He came. And when the baraat was entering the venue he said -"you guys go in front, I will come in the end". I understood later that he did not want the attention to shift from the groom to himself. And today he left. Something precious became past today. But this time will not take him away. I haven't met him for so long anyway, I will think he is still there, smiling. And I can still think of the little time I could spend with him, and smile with him."

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after a prolonged battled with cancer. His ashes were immersed in Mumbai's Banganga on Sunday, ahead of which the Kapoors had a prayer meet at home on Saturday.