Nick Jonas Can't Stop Recommending This Bollywood Movie Of Priyanka Chopra To Everyone

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently celebrated Diwali in London. In a candid conversation with British Vogue, the actor opened up about her love for the festival, the traditions she has introduced to her friends abroad, and the Bollywood film she recommends to first-time viewers.

Nick Jonas' Bollywood Pick

When asked which of her films she would suggest to someone unfamiliar with her work, Priyanka shared an interesting recommendation.

"I only know this one because my husband recommends this movie of mine, who has not seen maybe some Bollywood movies. It is Dil Dhadakne Do, and most of my friends who have not seen Bollywood movies love it. So that is a good one, I think," she revealed with a smile.

Diwali Traditions And Festive Joy

Priyanka also reflected on what makes Diwali special for her, saying it symbolises unity and hope. "It marks the coming together of friends, family, food, and laughter. Also, just the joy of hope, as this festival is the victory of good over evil. In a world where everything is a little strange and tumultuous, I feel it gives me a lot of solace," she explained.

Sharing her desi traditions with friends abroad, Priyanka added, "I have a really beautiful mandir (temple) in my house, and we do pujas, especially on Diwali. A lot of my non-Desi friends join me for those pujas. Also clothes... I give a lot of Indian clothing as gifts to a lot of my friends. Achar (pickle) is something that I recently introduced to a lot of my friends."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in the Hollywood films The Bluff and Judgment Day. She is also set to star in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29, alongside Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

