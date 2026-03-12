Nick Jonas's Childhood Friend Maya Kibbel Dies At 30, Singer Pays Tribute

Singer Nick Jonas is mourning the loss of his childhood friend and "sister" Maya Kibbel, who died at the age of 30 after battling the rare genetic disorder Wilson's disease.

What's Happening

The news of her death was shared by her family on social media.

Maya's mother announced the tragic news in a detailed Instagram post, explaining that her daughter had been living with the illness for a long time before her sudden death.

According to the family, Maya collapsed on March 7 and was immediately taken to the emergency room. Doctors attempted to revive her, but her heart and lungs had stopped functioning.

In her message, Maya's mother described the difficult health battle her daughter had faced and the pain she endured during the course of the disease.

"It is with great sorrow that I have to post this sad news. Maya had been suffering from a rare disease called Wilson's disease. She fought hard but her body gave out. Early on 3/7, she collapsed and her heart and lungs stopped working. It was too late and she passed away in the ER. She had suffered so much that often she would cry herself to sleep due to her pain. But now she has entered into Heaven where she can be with her daddy with no more pain or tears," she wrote.

She added, "Those of you who knew her and can't believe she is gone, please know she is in the best place ever! I know she is watching over all of you from up above. Thank you to all those who loved and cared for her while she was still here. As her mom of 30 years, I miss her terribly and am heartbroken. My comfort is knowing she is no longer suffering. Love and prayers to you all!"

Nick Jonas commented on the post, "My sister forever. Here for you always @coach_kibbel."

Background

Maya was known to have shared a close bond with Nick and his brothers from a young age. She grew up as a neighbour and longtime friend of the Jonas Brothers, and was often described as being like family to them.

Wilson's disease, the condition Maya had been living with, is a rare inherited disorder in which the body cannot properly eliminate excess copper. The buildup of copper can damage organs such as the liver, brain and eyes.

The condition typically requires lifelong medical treatment and, in severe cases, may lead to liver failure or the need for a transplant.

