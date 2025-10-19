<i>Squid Game</i> Actor Lee Jung Jae-In A Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan: "Honoured To Be With Respected Icon"

South Korean superstar Lee Jung Jae surprised his fans by sharing a picture alongside Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and said he is "honoured".

Lee, whose notable work includes roles in projects such as Assassination, The Thieves and Netflix series Squid Game, where he essayed the role of popular character Seong Gi-hun, also known as player number 456.

The actor uploaded a selfie with Shah Rukh on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

The post featured both actors smiling towards the camera. "Honoured to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk," Lee wrote in the caption.

According to the previous pictures that have surfaced on the internet, both actors met while attending Joy Forum, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Shah Rukh attended the event alongside the Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. The trio also joined for the interactive session.

Lee's latest work is "Squid Game 3", which released in June. It also marked the final season of the acclaimed franchise revolving around survival games.

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his upcoming film "King". Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously worked with the actor in "Pathaan", "King" also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

