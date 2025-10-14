Netflix Drops <i>Bridgerton</i> Season 4 Teaser, To Premiere In 2 Parts In 2026

Dearest Gentle Readers,

Your wait is finally over, as Netflix dropped the teaser for Bridgerton season 4 on October 13, 2025. While the Lady Whistledown's letter gave us all the good news that the show was renewed for seasons 5 and 6, and that season 4 will debut in 2026, we have been waiting for the premiere date for far too long.

Finally, Netflix and the official Instagram handle of Bridgerton have announced, and fans are more than thrilled to witness the love story of Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha) unfold.

Bridgerton Season 4 Date: Where To Watch The Show

The teaser has revealed that Bridgerton season 4 will hit Netflix in two parts. Created by Shondaland, the series will premiere on January 29, 2026, but you will have to wait until February 26, 2026, to see the couple tying the knot (or maybe not).

Bridgerton Season 4 Teaser

The teaser gives a glimpse of how Benedict and Sophie will cross paths. The Lady Whistledown can be heard saying, "With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs".

She asked, "So then, we must ask ourselves, do we rise to the occasion"?

Lady Whistledown teased at the end by saying, "As always, time, and this author will tell".

Apparently, the leads of season 4 will come across each other during a ball. The two of them will be wearing masks and get acquainted with each other when Benedict asks Sophie for a dance. Their sizzling chemistry from the posters and now with this teaser, promises a dramatic ride.

The caption read, "Do we rise to the occasion or do we bury oneself deeper amidst society's secrets? We shall find out soon".

Briderton Season 4: Luke Thompson And Yerin Ha Speak About The Storyline

After witnessing the successful love matches of Daphne, Anthony, Francesca, and Colin, it's time for Benedict to find his true partner. Luke Thompson told Netflix, "The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told these stories as a child - the magic of romance of them".

"It is really exciting to have that woven into the world that we know of Bridgerton... It's such a great story, but it's also, I hope, really relatable," he added.

Talking about her character in Bridgerton, Yerin Ha said, "What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles - something that she constantly has to overcome".

"Whether it's a little battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict," she added further.

Briderton Season 4 Cast

Apart from Benedict and Sophie, the cast will include old and familiar faces - Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), and more.