Viral Video Of Tom Cruise Chilling Atop A Moving Train In Norway Raises Safety Concerns

No mission is impossible for Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. Agree? From jumping of a cliff to fighting on a moving train, the actor does it all without breaking a sweat. Now, a video of Tom Cruise chilling atop a moving train in Norway has gone viral.

In the video, shared on X, Tom Cruise is casually sitting on the roof of a train in Norway. We can see the crew in the background preparing the setup for the next shot. FYI: The behind-the-scenes moment is from the sets of the Mission: Impossible film. We can also see the name of the train - Grand Express.

The person, behind the camera, can be heard saying, “Hi” to Tom Cruise. A few seconds later, the actor notices and waves back.

The clip was shared with a note, “A man driving in Norway and accidentally spotting Tom Cruise on a train. Apparently, he was filming 'Mission: Impossible 7.' Wow, this is so amazing.”

The video, which has recorded more than 4 million views, has also triggered a safety concern debate among fans.

A user asked, “Isn't it too casual and carefree? Can't see safety measures,” highlighting the actor and his team's casual approach while shooting.

To this, a person explained, “You can see the harness, just look closely at his feet part, and after that you can see the black line across the train is actually wires.”

Many praised the 63-year-old actor for his unbelievable stunts shown across his range of movies.

More About Mission: Impossible Instalments

The seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, was released in June 2023. Whereas, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hit theatres in May 2025. While promoting the seventh movie, the director stated that these two movies would not end the series, and Tom Cruise expressed interest in continuing to make more films in the series as Ethan Hunt.

During the New York premiere for the eighth movie, the actor confirmed the film as the final one in the series.

On the work front, Tom Cruise is gearing up for the black comedy film, Digger, which is scheduled for release in the United States on October 2. Directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu, the film also stars Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman.

The movie is currently in post-production.