Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'Self-Made' AI Images To Celebrate 55-Year Journey In Cinema. Daugther Shweta Reacts

Image shared by Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Indian cinema icon Amitabh Bachchan has completed 55 years in the industry. The megastar began his illustrious career in 1969. He made his Bollywood debut with Saat Hindustani, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. To mark the special day, Amitabh Bachchan shared an AI-generated image featuring a camera lens covering one of his eyes and various camera equipment adorning his head. As soon as the actor posted the picture, numerous celebrities showered love in the comments section. His daughter, Shweta Bachchan, wrote, "Love it." Mouni Roy, who shared the screen space with Big B in Brahmastra, has expressed her admiration with rising hands and black heart emojis. Actor Kunal Kapoor joined in with a black heart and fire emoji. Actress Ila Arun complimented, "Wow sir, looking great." Director and writer Siddharth P. Malhotra said, "Love you sir, and you are the one person even AI will never be able to match up to, no matter how hard they try, the style, panache, and elegance that only you bring to anything you touch."

The note attached to the post read, “55 years in this wondrous World of Cinema .. and AI gives me its interpretation.”

Take a look:

Sharing a note on X (formerly known as Twitter), Amitabh Bachchan declared that he "self-made" the AI portraits. The legend tweeted, "T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema...and AI gives me its interpretation...a presentation by Ef B...self-made.” To good Big B, too good.

T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI , gives me its interpretation ❤️ ..

a presentation by Ef B .. self made ???? pic.twitter.com/uQbyf8EjE8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan has given Bollywood iconic hits like Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Lawaaris, Coolie, Agneepath and Bhoothnath.

The cinema icon has also been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001, and Padma Vibhushan in 2015 by the Government of India for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema.