Javed Akhtar's Message To Kartik Aaryan After Watching Chandu Champion: 'A Delightful Surprise In A Dramatic Role'

Javed Akhtar is the latest celebrity fan of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, which released in theatres last week. On Tuesday, Javed Akhtar joined the list of celebrities who loved the film, including his wife Shabana Azmi and cricketer Kapil Dev. The lyricist shared his review of the film on Tuesday on his X handle. He wrote, "Watched Chandu Champion. Who would have believed it if it not would have been a 100% true story .particularly enjoyed the 2nd half. Another feather in Kabir khan's cap . Kartik is a delightful surprise in a dramatic role . Vijay Raaz is brilliant. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterji' s work is mind blowing. My hats off to the editor."

Take a look at Javed Akhtar's review below:

A day before, Shabana Azmi shared a picture in which she can be seen kissing Kartik Aaryan on his cheek. She wrote in the caption, "I was deeply moved by Kabir Khan's film Chandu Champion and I loved Kartik Aryan's portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. Vijay Raaz as the coach is v effective. It's a real life story and I say Salaam kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family.Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

Kartik Aaryan re-shared the post on his Instagram feed and he wrote, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (I have received my Eidi) Every word you said feels like a medal for me." Take a look at the post here:

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar attended a special screening of Chandu Champion a day ago. The screening was arranged at the Excel office of Farhan Akhtar. Take a look at the pictures here:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kartik Aaryan sheds his free-spirited gadabout cloak and gets into the skin of a character that makes a slew of demands on the actor. Aaryan gives the physically exacting role all he has and pulls off a career-best performance."