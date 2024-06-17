Shabana Azmi's Loud Shout Out To Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion Performance. Actor Replies

Shabana Azmi shared this image. (courtesy: ShabanaAzmi )

Shabana Azmi was bowled over by Kartik Aaryan's stellar performance in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. The film veteran shared an appreciation post on her Instagram feed. Shabana Azmi shared a picture in which she can be seen kissing Kartik Aaryan on his cheek. She wrote in the caption, "I was deeply moved by Kabir Khan's film Chandu Champion and I loved Kartik Aryan's portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. Vijay Raaz as the coach is v effective. It's a real life story and I say Salaam kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family.Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

Kartik Aaryan re-shared the post on his Instagram feed and he wrote, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (I have received my Eidi) Every word you said feels like a medal for me." Take a look at the post here:

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar attended a special screening of Chandu Champion a day ago. The screening was arranged at the Excel office of Farhan Akhtar. Take a look at the pictures here:

Kartik Aaryan has been actively sharing posts from his recent hall visits. Sharing a video from a recent hall visit, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Being amongst you all and hearing your claps and praiseworthy words boosts my confidence in Magical stories like Mr Murlikant Petkar !! Gratitude." Take a look:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kartik Aaryan sheds his free-spirited gadabout cloak and gets into the skin of a character that makes a slew of demands on the actor. Aaryan gives the physically exacting role all he has and pulls off a career-best performance."