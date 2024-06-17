Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan's Film Records 30% Jump, Hits The 10 Crore Mark

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan's latest venture, Chandu Champion, a sports biography, is steadily gaining momentum at the Indian box office. The film, depicting the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, has shown significant growth on its third day. Released on June 14, 2024, the movie features an ensemble cast including Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Known for his successful track record in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan has led several hit films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Despite its niche sports genre, Chandu Champion opened to 5.40 crores on day 1 and escalated to 7.70 crores on day 2, accumulating a total of 13.10 crores by the end of the second day.

As per reports, Early trends for day 3 indicate another leap for the film, with estimates ranging between 10 to 10.80 crores, marking a growth of approximately 29.87-40.25% compared to its Saturday earnings. With expectations high for Bakri Eid, the film aims to maintain its momentum, eyeing a weekend total between 23.10 and 23.90 crores. However, it faces upcoming competition from Kalki 2898 AD in ten days, posing a potential challenge at the box office.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

On Thursday, the film's team also organized the screening of Chandu Champion in Mumbai. The screening turned out to be a star-studded affair with Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and others in attendance. Murlikant Petkar also attended the screening on Thursday evening.