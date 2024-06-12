Murlikant Petkar, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan At The Chandu Champion Screening

Image instagrammed by Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram entry deserves your undivided attention. The actor shared a video from the special screening of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. The biographical drama is based on the life of Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. During the screening, Kartik can be seen sitting alongside the legendary Murlikant Petkar and his family. As the film ends, Murlikant Petkar's son, Arjun Petkar, can't hold back his tears and gives a warm hug to director Kabir Khan and Kartik. In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “First screening of Chandu Champion with the Man himself An evening filled with honour, joy and tears with THE REAL CHAMPION The Man who refused to surrender MR MURLIKANT PETKAR.”

On Sunday, Chandu Champion made history by being the first film to announce its advance booking at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Kartik Aaryan celebrated this milestone by sharing a video on Instagram. In the clip, the Burj Khalifa lights up with scenes of Kartik Aaryan's character, Murlikant Petkar, from the movie. At the end of the video, the message "Advance booking June 9" pops up, followed by the film's title and release date, June 14. The side note read, “Advance booking open now !! 5 days to go book your tickets now.”

Kartik Aaryan also posted before-and-after images, highlighting the breathtaking physical transformation he underwent for Chandu Champion. The caption stated, “ From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an ‘insomniac' to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible.”

Chandu Champion will be released on June 14.