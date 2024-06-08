Kartik Aaryan's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For Chandu Champion: 'From 39 % Body Fat To 7 %'

Kartik Aaryan shared these transformation photos. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who awaits the release of Chandu Champion, has been documenting his fitness journey on Instagram - one post at a time. Kartik plays the role of an athlete in the film and his prep has been intense, to say the least. The journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. The actor shared before-and-after pictures of his drastic body transformation. Kartik mentioned in his post that his body fat percentage was 39% when he started out the film and the second picture is a post-transformation click. "From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat," he wrote.

Elaborating on the process of the body transformation and intense training, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "From being an 'insomniac' to turning into a 'fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible."

Kartik Aaryan added a dash of humour to his post and he wrote, "Pehle mummy kehti thi, beta gym jao lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, beta gym se vapas aa jao (Initially mom used to say, go hit the gym and these days, she has to call and say, please come back from the gym)."

The sports drama Chandu Champion has been directed by Kabir Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.