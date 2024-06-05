Becoming Chandu Champion: Watch Kartik Aaryan's 18-Month Long Prep

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the video. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who stars in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, shared his journey of prepping for the film on social media, on Wednesday. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of an athlete in the film and his prep has been intense, to say the least. The journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. Kartik Aaryan worked with fitness trainer Tridev Pandey while prepping for the film and he documented moments from it a video on Instagram. His routine included boxing, muscle training and intense workout sessions (super intense actually).

Sharing a video from his prep for Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan captioned the post, "9 days to go. Chandu Nai Champion Hai Main is not just a line... it's an emotion I believed and lived through for the past 18 months #ChanduChampion #14thJune."

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

In a previous post, the film's director, Kabir Khan mentioned that Kartik Aaryan's body fat was 39% when he approached him for the role. Kabir Khan wrote about Kartik Aaryan's drastic physical transformation and he added, "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said 'I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent! I'm proud of you Kartik Aaryan."

The sports drama Chandu Champion has been directed by Kabir Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.