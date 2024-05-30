Chandu Champion Song Tu Hai Champion: Celebration Of Kartik Aaryan's Never-Say-Die Spirit

A still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The new songTu Hai Champion from Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is out today and it encapsulates the essence of the film as well as Kartik Aaryan's one-and-half year journey that he invested in this film. The video begins with a pep-talk by Vijay Raaz who reminds Kartik Aaryan that a true champion is who listens to his heart and refuses to surrender even when his inner voice tries to pull him down. Motivated by his words, Kartik Aaryan takes up the challenge and sets himself out to a rigorous training process. From skipping to swimming, from kick boxing to hardcore military training - the video documents a roller-coaster ride of emotions. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, Amit Mishra. The music is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are by IP Singh. Take a look at the video here:

The song is equally special to Kartik Aaryan. He wrote a long note summing up his emotions around the song. Sharing the song on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Whenever I watch TuHaiChampion, the whole journey of ChanduChampion comes in a flash to me... This song doesn't only project the physical transformation but also shows my emotional journey of One and a Half years - which by the end of it has turned me into a better human being in many ways. This period was all about dedication and focus - No break from workout and gym sessions, no cheating on my diet, swimming, and boxing sessions."

Kartik continued, "Hope this song's magic impacts you, the way it has impacted me - this one is my victory themed song for life. Super proud, glad, emotional and going through too many emotions as I share TuHaiChampion with all of you." Take a look at his post here:

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Chandu. The film is reportedly based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.