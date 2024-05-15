Chandu Champion First Poster: Dare You To Look Away From Kartik Aaryan's Jaw-Dropping Physique

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Get ready, folks. Kartik Aaryan just dropped the first poster of his highly anticipated film Chandu Champion on social media. The poster features Kartik Aaryan running on the field, drenched in sweat. The caption on the poster read, "The man who refused to surrender." The film will hit theatres on June 14 this year. Captioning the post on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...(Champion is coming). Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career. Chandu Champion in theatres on 14 June." Take a look at the poster below.

A day ago, Kartik Aaryan shared a sneak peek of the film's first poster on social media. However, things took a surprising turn when his mischievous feline companion, Katori interrupted his promotional diaries. Katori playfully contributed to the promotional efforts by 'assisting' in tearing apart the poster. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Aaj se promotion ka shubharambh hona tha lekin. Katori ne poster hi phaad dia. Ab kal hi ayega poster (The promotional activities were supposed to begin from today but Katori tore the poster. Now, the poster will come tomorrow."

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan steps into the role of Chandu. Reportedly, the film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

For the unversed, this collaboration marks Kartik Aaryan's first project with director Kabir Khan.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He also has an untitled project with Karan Johar in the line-up.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has been a part of several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2.