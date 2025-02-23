Indie Film Festival Awards: <i>Chandu Champion</i> And <i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Earn Nods

2024 was indeed a year of pure entertainment. It witnessed films that truly won hearts and left a significant impact across the world. Two such films were Chandu Champion and Laapataa Ladies, which are still making waves.

The films bagged nominations for the first edition of the Indie Film Festival Awards - New York.

The first edition of the Indie Film Festival Awards - New York has announced its nominations for Hindi films of 2024. While the list is filled with remarkable films, Sajid Nadiadwala's Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, along with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava, have also been nominated.

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is a comedy-drama that explores themes of identity, empowerment and the complexities of modern relationships. The film follows the journey of two women who embark on an unexpected adventure, leading to moments of self-discovery and humour. Notably, it was also India's official entry for the Oscars.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion, on the other hand, follows the story of a Paralympic swimmer Murlikant Petkar.